'Unhappy' man who planned mass murder is behind bars

A man who claimed to be unhappy and wanted to carry out a mass murder in his home town as revenge has been jailed.

Shane Fletcher, 21, shared his feelings and outlined his plans to his probation officer in the naive belief it would remain confidential.

Today, he is beginning a prison sentence after being jailed at Manchester Crown Court for 13 years.

After an 11-day trial, a jury found him guilty of attempting or soliciting murder and two counts of possessing a document or record which contained information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Before jurors considered their verdict, they were told Fletcher had used the internet to research how to make pipe bombs and homemade napalm.

While outlining the evidence against him, the prosecution told the court Fletcher, of Wastwater Avenue, Workington, had intended to commit a murderous mass casualty attack in his hometown.

His internet search history revealed his particular interest and admiration for those who carried out similar horrendous attacks in the USA.

The prosecution accepted the plan he had developed was not as a result of a terrorist mindset, but instead motivated by revenge.

Fletcher claimed to live an unhappy life and he wanted to take revenge against those he believed contributed to his misery by going on a killing spree, before taking his own life.

He revealed his plans in a meeting with a probation officer.

Speaking after the case, Det Supt Will Chatterton, head of investigations for counter terrorism policing for the North West, said: “It’s astonishing that an individual can idolise the actions of terrorists and murderers, people who through their actions have brought so much hurt to the world and even attempt to justify these terrible acts.

“Thanks to the diligence of our partners and Cumbria Constabulary, who we could not have secured today’s sentence without, another dangerous man is behind bars.

“Intelligence pictures are built on the information that you share with us so we need your help to continue to take positive action and remove people like this from our societies. Please report any suspicious activity to us – you never know how important that phone call could be.”

Supt Gary Slater, from Cumbria Constabulary, added: “This investigation and prosecution has proceeded successfully thanks to the way officers from Cumbria Constabulary have worked with partners in counter terrorism for the North West and with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“As a result of our police officers working in the communities of west Cumbria working closely with counter terrorism specialists, Fletcher’s intentions were thwarted long before he could ever carry them out and I hope that is a fact that gives people good reason to be confident in the ability of the police to identify, prevent and prosecute such offenders.

“Our first priority at Cumbria Constabulary will always be to keep people safe and, with this sentence, Cumbria is a safer place today.”

Information can be passed to police by calling confidential hotline 0800 789 321.