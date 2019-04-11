Unsafe building forces road closure

A borough street has been closed off due to an unsafe building.

Elliott Street, in Tyldesley, will be imminently closed from Astley Street to Chapel Street due to an unsafe building.

Scaffolding has been removed meaning that 171 Elliott Street is unsafe. The road needs to be closed until the scaffolding has been put back.

Last summer, highways officials sealed off Tyldesley town centre as the same building was found to be in danger of collapse, leading to flats being evacuated from the four-story complex.