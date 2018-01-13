UPDATED: Woman who died in crash near station is named

A mother-of-one who died in a road crash near a railway station in Wigan has been named by police.



Chloe Haydock, 26, was in a blue Ford Fiesta which hit a wall in Gathurst Lane, close to Gathurst railway station, at around 2.20am today.

The scene of the crash in Gathurst Lane

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and she was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries.

A man in his 30s, who was also in the car, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Chloe’s mother, Lynn Haydock said: “I am totally devastated, such a big part of my life has gone.

“She was so loved by me and her brother, Craig. She was a devoted mother to Leo, who is just 18 months old.

“We just do not know what else to say, we just ask that we be left alone to grieve.”

Sgt Jon McColl, from GMP's serious collision investigation unit, said: “My thoughts are with Chloe’s family, particularly her little boy. This is absolutely heartbreaking.

“Our specialist officers are with her family and will be supporting them through this extremely difficult time.

“We are now investigating the circumstances which lead to the collision, so we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have seen the blue Ford Fiesta in the area beforehand, to contact police.

“We would especially be grateful for anyone with any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to call police on 0161 856 4741 alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11