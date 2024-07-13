Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of three drug related offences following a crash between two cars in Wigan

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Bickershaw Lane at around 7.15pm on Friday (July 12).

Social media is reporting that a woman was changing her baby’s nappy at the side of the road when her car was hit.

It is has further been claimed she became trapped under the car with members of the public helping to lift the vehicle off of her.

A 49-year-old man has now been arrested

All three casualties were treated at the scene and a 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said, “At around 7:15pm yesterday evening (Friday, July 12), firefighters were called to reports of a crash on Bickershaw Road in Wigan.

“Two fire engines from Hindley and Leigh and the Technical Rescue Unit from Leigh fire station quickly arrived at the scene, which involved a collision between two cars.

“Three casualties, a man, woman and baby were treated by GMFRS trauma technicians and colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service at the scene before being conveyed to hospital.

“Fire crews were at the scene for around 45 minutes.”

Police have now confirmed that a 49-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning.

A GMP spokesperson said: “At around 7:10pm last night (July 12), police were called to reports of a collision of two vehicles on Bickershaw Lane in Wigan.

“A 21 year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries.

“A 49 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, dangerous driving and drug driving and remains in custody for questioning.

“Anyone with information or footage relating to the incident – including CCTV, mobile or dashcam - should call 0161 856 7102 quoting log 2867 of 12/07/2024.”