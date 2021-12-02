Urgent appeal launched to find missing Blackpool man, 29, with links to Fleetwood and Wigan

Antony Buxton was last seen in the Nuttall Road area of Blackpool at around 10pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 1).

The 29-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, clean shaven, with dark brown hair which is short at the sides and longer on top.

He was last seen wearing a red Moschino puffer jacket, black Nike trainers and a black cap.

Antony has links to Fleetwood and Wigan as well as Blackpool.

PC Patrick Brodrick of Lancashire Police said: “We are concerned for Antony’s health and well-being and would urge members of the public to help us with any sighting of him so we can get him back home safely.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0021 of December 2.

Antony Buxton (Credit: Lancashire Police)