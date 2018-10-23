Urgent appeal to find disabled Wigan woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a disabled Wigan woman who has been missing since yesterday.

Sandra Satterthwaite, 57, was last seen in Chorley. She left a left a relative’s address on Harperley in the early hours of yesterday morning (October 22). She has not been in touch with her family since.

Sgt Anna-Marie Canavan from Chorley Police said: “We are very concerned for Sandra as her leaving and not making contact with her family is really out of character.

“Sandra is a double amputee and needs medication which we don’t think she has on her, so it’s important that we find her as soon as possible.

“If you have seen her or know where she is, please call us. Similarly Sandra, if you see this appeal, please get in contact with us or your family and let us know you are okay.”

Sandra is described as white, with shoulder length brown hair. She uses a purple coloured wheelchair with a tiger print on the seat.

If you have any information, please call 01257 246343.