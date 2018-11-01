Utilities firm under fire over motoring chaos caused by over-running roadworks

Bosses at a utility company are under pressure after over-running water mains works in the borough caused misery for residents.

Bolton Road in Atherton was set to be shut for five days for the engineering work after a pipe burst but the time limit came and went with the repairs still not complete.

The incident has caused heavy disruption on the roads in Atherton.

And after receiving a deluge of correspondence from frustrated drivers Bolton West MP Chris Green, whose constituency includes Atherton, is demanding answers.

Mr Green said: "I have been in touch with United Utilities, urging them to complete the work as soon as possible on behalf of local residents and to keep us informed.

“United Utilities explained to me that the damage to the water main was much worse than they expected and sought authorisation from Wigan Council to prolong their works for an additional four days.

“The authorisation for their extended deadline was granted by the council and United Utilities ensured me that the works would be completed by Friday this week, bringing an end to the disruption for local residents."

Mr Green says he has asked to be informed if further extensions beyond the deadline of November 2 are required.