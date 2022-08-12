Emergency services were called to Newton Road in Lowton just before 12.30am today after the serious collision involving a white Ford Transit van.
Initial inquiries suggest the van was travelling southbound down Newton Road, towards the junction with Winwick Lane, when it left the carriageway and collided with the wall of a private property, causing it to overturn.
The driver was rescued from the van and taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
Police have launched an investigation and are working to determine the cause of the crash.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to call Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 079 of August 12.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with any information.