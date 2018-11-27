Vandals daub paint all over landmark Wigan stones

A Wigan landmark has been targeted by vandals.



White paint was daubed on the Scholes stones - dubbed Scholes-henge - over the weekend.

A Wigan Council spokesman said the street cleaning team was aware of the graffiti and would be removing it as soon as they could.

The controversial monument was put in place in 2012 in a bid to transform a once-neglected area into an iconic welcome to Scholes.

Members of Sunshine House worked with Catch-22, a charity supporting troubled youngsters, to install seven stones, chiselled in graffiti-style letters to spell SCHOLES.