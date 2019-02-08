Vets warn dog owners after canned food recalled

A vets is warning dog owners to avoid specific canned food products which could have harmful effects on their pet.

My Pets Vets Ltd, based in Leigh and Lowton, revealed that Hill's Pet Nutrition had voluntarily recalled five of their canned dog food products due to concerns regarding excessive vitamin D levels.

The post, put out on the Facebook page My Pets Vets Ltd, expressed concern about giving high levels of the nutrient to dogs, which according to them could cause symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

The practice also warned that the food could cause kidney problems.

Hill's have now published a list of the products it has recalled, and told owners with dogs who have consumed any of them that are exhibiting these signs to contact their vet immediately.

The list of recalled products is as follows:

. Hill's Prescription Diet Canine w/d 370g

. Hill's Prescription Diet Canine z/d 370g

. Hill's Prescription Diet Canine i/d 360g

. Hill's Science Plan Canine Adult Advanced Fitness Chicken 370g

. Hill's Science Plan Canine Mature Adult Active Longevity Chicken 370g

The veterinary group also stated that if pet parents have any of these canned dog foods, that they should not use them and return them to whoever they purchased them from.

For more information about the recalled products visit www.hillspet.co.uk