Victim named in Hindley pub murder probe

Tributes have poured in for the man who was killed in a Hindley pub yesterday, who has been named locally as Nick Sullivan.



The 51-year-old, who was known to many by his nickname “Baggo,” died after being assaulted in the Georgia Brown pub in Market Street, late on Saturday night.

Nick Sullivan

He was given first aid at the scene then taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Two men aged 29 and 27 have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning.

The shocking incident has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes to Nick, who was a father to two daughters.

Facebook user Linzy Golding wrote: “A true gentleman, a true Hindley legend. You truly was loved by all. R.I.P. Baggo”

Lisa Dainty wrote: “Just heard the terrible news about one of the nicest guys you could ever meet...R.I.P Baggo. Hindley is going to miss you.”

Graham Kelly described Nick as a “truly whitty” man who was “loved by all and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to spend time in his company truly sad day for hindley.”

Jonny Hart said Nick was: “a lovely guy” who “always said hello and would talk to you if you was passing or in the pub.”

He added: “Why anyone would lay a finger on Baggo I can't understand, he wouldn't harm a fly. Devastating news.”

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7182, alternatively contact 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.