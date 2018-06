Animals of all shapes and sizes attended the annual pet service, at St Michael and All Angels church, Swinley, with blessings courtesy of the Rev Stan Higginson.

Among the pets brought along to the event organised by the church’s Sunday club, were chickens, dogs, cats, a tortoise, horses, a snake and a goldfish!

