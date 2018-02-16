Video: Can Wigan Athletic do the unthinkable and beat Manchester City ... again?

Wigan Athletic take on arguably the best club in Europe at the moment on Monday night in the FA Cup fifth round.

Latics go into the game on the back of two league defeats and City are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League, are in the Carabao Cup Final and have one foot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Wigan's James McCarthy celebrates the final whistle at Wembley in 2013 as City's Yaya Toure slumps to the ground

So the odds are definitely against Wigan on Monday night at the DW Stadium ... but miracles do happen.

In 2013 'little' Latics shocked everyone by pulling off an historic 1-0 win over City at Wembley to win the FA Cup. Ben Watson etched his name into Wigan folklore with that header from a corner late in the second half.

A year later the Latics did it again at The Etihad, Uwe Rosler's men beating City 2-1 to knock them out of the last 16. Jordi Gomez and James Perch sending Latics fans into meltdown once more.

And they say things happen in threes.

So anything can happen on Monday ... fingers crossed!