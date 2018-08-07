VIDEO: Cancer fighter Katie inspires name of new Wigan rooftop bar

A brave Wigan girl battling cancer has had the new rooftop bar at the town centre venue her dad manages named after her.



Katie Coutanche, 10, has had the latest development at King Street nightlife spot Revolution Wigan named Katie’s Yard in her honour.

Katie Coutanche cuts the ribbon

Dozens of names for the relaxed new spot with a retractable roof had been discussed with no one option getting the nod.

However, project manager Steve Grundy then suggested the bar should show its respect for the incredible fight Katie is putting up after being diagnosed with an osteosarcoma, an aggressive type of bone cancer.

She fell ill last November and has been forced to have major surgery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, with metal standing in for several bones in her leg which have had to be removed.

Dad Chris said: “Katie’s over the moon the bar is named after her. It’s down to the company acknowledging her struggles and wanting to do something nice for her.

“We found out about the cancer last November and she’s been battling ever since. She had chemo at Alder Hey and she’s had part of her femur, her entire knee joint and the bottom of her shin removed. Now she’s got a metal leg underneath it all.

“She had the operation in March this year and if she hadn’t had that she would have had to have her leg amputated. Fortunately we managed to catch the tumour in time.

“It’s not been easy for her but kids are resilient. With the name of the bar we wanted to make a statement fo all the children who go through tough times and really have to battle.

“We’ve got to say that the nurses and everybody at Alder Hey have been absolutely phenomenal.”

Katie’s Yard has a rustic feel and will be a more laid-back place than the downstairs main bar, with no live music or DJs to make conversation difficult.

The centrepiece, though, is a retractable roof which can be moved into place depending on the weather.

The new rooftop venue has been a long-term project for Revolution Wigan but there have been several knockbacks and objections from the town hall, largely because the bar is right in the middle of the town centre’s cumulative impact zone which imposes draconian restrictions on new licenced premises as part of cracking down on anti-social behaviour.

Altogether the matter has been rumbling on for around 12 months but Revolution was determined to see the new development through.

Chris said: “We’ve really had to prove we are a responsible operator and will manage this well. We’ve actually reduced our capacity for safety reasons too.

“It has more of a restaurant feel and a chilled-out vibe.

“We really felt that this is something good for the town centre, something different that Wigan needs.

“As a company we’re really passionate about these rooftop spaces, it’s something quite a few other Revolutions have got.

“It complements the main bar really well and that’s why we’ve stuck to our guns over this. It’s something we felt was needed and hopefully our customers will now get satisfaction from it.”

