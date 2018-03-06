VIDEO: Hero rescues drowning cat from Wigan canal

A cat which was thrown into a Wigan canal has been reunited with its owner following a brave rescue attempt.

Stu Smith, from Aspull, along with his work colleague Phil Dawson, rescued the terrified moggy after it was launched into the water by a passing cyclist.

The scared moggy back on dry land

Video footage of the incredible feat has gone viral, with many people branding the pair as heroes.

The incident happened in the canal at Westwood Park, at the back of Bithell’s Skip Yard.

Following the pair's courageous actions, the cat has been nursed back to full health and has returned to its elderly owner in Ince.

Stu said: "It was on its back drowning and crying. It was about 20 feet away and I wasn’t able to get the buoy to it. It kept going under, it was such a shame."