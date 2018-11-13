Video: Motorist drives on pavement to skip traffic jam on Wigan road

The shocking moment a car mounts the kerb and drives along the pavement to avoid queuing traffic in Wigan has been caught on camera.

This video was captured by a motorist's dash-cam on Moor Road, in Orrell, as he waited in line at 8.15am today.

Despite being close to both Orrell Holgate Academy and St Peter's Catholic High School, the driver shows no regard for pedestrians and other motorists by driving along the pavement.

He even made an offensive gesture towards the motorist when challenged, as seen in the video.

Wigan Council yesterday warned of delays in the area due to temporary traffic lights at Orrell Post, where United Utilities are carrying out work.

There were further problems when a HGV’s trailer became stuck under Gathurst Road railway bridge for five hours on Monday.

The car is seen driving along the pavement in the video

