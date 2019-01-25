VIDEO: Police divers call off Wigan Pier search

A police search for a body in the canal at Wigan Pier has been called off after the man feared drowned was spotted alive and well in Chorley.



A well-meaning member of the public contacted officers on Thursday lunchtime after personal items were seen floating on the waterway's surface outside The Orwell, on Wallgate.

Police vehicles parked next to the canal at Wigan Investment Centre on Friday

Divers were brought in and recovered the items which identified a man and they continued to search through the murky canal in case an accident had befallen him.

Four hours were spent there on Thursday before the hunt had to be called off as light faded.

They returned on Friday morning and two more hours of fruitless searching were carried out, before they were notified that the man in question had been sighted in Lancashire and the team withdrew.

Police underwater search unit close off a part of Wigan Pier, as they search a section of the Leeds Liverpool Canal, near The Orwell pub.

