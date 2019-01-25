VIDEO: Police divers could resume Wigan Pier search today

Police divers may return to the canal at Wigan Pier on Friday after a previous day's search was unable to rule out that someone had fallen in.

The underwater team was called to the stretch outside the Orwell shortly before 1pm on Thursday after a passer-by reported seeing personal items floating on the surface and feared that they may have been evidence of an accident.

Police underwater search unit close off a part of Wigan Pier, as they search a section of the Leeds Liverpool Canal, near The Orwell pub.

While it could be seen that papers were retrieved by the frogmen, no casualty was discovered.

However as darkness fell, the team had to call off the search and a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that it was possible they would return on Friday to continue looking.

He added that inquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Police underwater search unit close off a part of Wigan Pier, as they search a section of the Leeds Liverpool Canal, near The Orwell pub.