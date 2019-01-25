VIDEO: Police divers resume Wigan Pier search

Police divers have returned to the canal in Wigan after yesterday's search was unable to rule out that someone had fallen in the water.



The underwater team's vehicles were parked near Wigan Investment Centre on Friday as the search near Wigan Pier resumed.

Police vehicles parked next to the canal at Wigan Investment Centre on Friday

They were called to the stretch outside The Orwell shortly before 1pm on Thursday, after a passer-by reported seeing personal items floating on the surface and feared they may have been evidence of an accident.

While it could be seen that papers were retrieved by the frogmen, no casualty was discovered.

However as darkness fell, the team had to call off the search and a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that it was possible they would return on Friday to continue looking.

Police underwater search unit close off a part of Wigan Pier, as they search a section of the Leeds Liverpool Canal, near The Orwell pub.

He added that inquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

