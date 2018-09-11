VIDEO: Police probe suspected arson attack at Wigan home

Police have launched an investigation after balaclava-clad men started a blaze at a Wigan house.



Police and firefighters were called to Chestnut Road, Whelley, at 22.52pm last night (Monday September 10) to reports of a building fire.

The scene in Chestnut Road, Whelley

Two men wearing balaclavas and dark clothing were seen to approach the property before throwing an object through the living room window to start the blaze.

The home’s occupants were at a neighbour’s property when the fire occurred. They were treated for smoke inhalation after returning to the address in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

Two crews from Wigan and one from Hindley remained at the scene to assist police with their inquiries. A crew from Wigan will be in the area again today to check the house safety and provide an opportunity for residents to pick up free smoke alarms and get free safe and well checks.

A scene is in place at the property and a joint investigation is underway alongside Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Damage to the property in Whelley

Detective Sergeant Chris Broad from GMP’s Wigan Division said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, saw the offenders before or after the incident, or has any information, to contact police immediately.

“Thankfully, this fire has not resulted in any serious injuries, but it could have been a lot worse had the property been occupied at the time.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 7182 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.