VIDEO: Superbike legend Carl Fogarty opens new Wigan business

One of the world’s most successful bike racers – and king of the jungle to boot – came to Wigan yesterday to help launch a new vehicle repair garage.

Carl Fogarty MBE, four-time World Superbike Champion (and 2014 I'm A Celebrity winner) was on hand to cut the ribbon at Fix and Go auto repair centre on Bradley Lane industrial estate, Standish.

The business owners, Andy Sankey and David Pollitt, have been pals with the racing ace since the late Nineties.

They have also repaired several of Carl’s motors over the years, and he was more than happy to return the favour by launching their new venture.

Fix and Go is a small extension to their existing body shop, Fix Auto, and will reduce the turnaround time for smaller, less laborious repairs.

Speaking at the launch, Carl said: “If you want your car fixing, and fixing quick, then get down to these boys, they’ll sort it out!”

Carl Fogarty MBE at the launch of the new unit

Carl also brought along his new "Foggy Edition" Spitfire motorbike for the crowd to marvel at.

The team celebrate the launch

Carl and MD Andy Sankey