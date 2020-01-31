A video tour of Wigan and Leigh Hospice aims to break down the barriers which prevent people from receiving care.

The Hindley-based charity has launched a video tour of the facilities and gardens in a bid to relieve some of the fear potential patients and their loved ones may have about visiting or staying in a hospice.

The rear of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

The interactive tour allows users to explore an inpatient bedroom, the Oak Centre day service, a counselling office, an outpatient clinic and other spaces which members of the public may visit.

Chief executive Alan Baron said: “Unfortunately fear of hospices can prevent some people from accessing vital hospice care which could help them manage their symptoms, come to terms with a diagnosis and improve their quality of life.

“They may be afraid they won’t be able to go home once they come into the hospice or may worry it’s a dark and scary place. In reality, the hospice is a bright, friendly and welcoming place but the myth persists.

“The video tour allows patients to see an example of a bedroom, visitors can see the main reception so they know what to expect when they get here and people can view our beautiful gardens. We hope this will give them confidence in visiting the hospice and a sense of what our hospice is really like.”

As the video is available on the hospice’s website, any health and social care professional who wants to refer a patient to the hospice can give them an idea of what to expect.

When the hospice’s community nursing teams are planning on referring a patient to the hospice, whether for counselling, complementary therapy, an inpatient stay or to the Oak Centre day service, they will also have the video tour as a useful tool.

Dr Baron added: “Our doors are always open to those who want to come and see the hospice for themselves but this way they can explore without any fear.

“Our vision is to reach every adult with palliative and end of life care needs within the Wigan borough. I hope that the video tour gets us one step closer to achieving that.”

The video is available to see at www.wlh.org.uk/about/about-the-hospice.

The Wigan Observer has launched a campaign to give Wigan and Leigh Hospice a Helping Hand to raise an additional £10,000 it will need due to 2020 being a leap year with an extra day.

If you would like to donate to the campaign ring 01942 525566 or visit www.wlh.org.uk.

Anyone making donations online should go to the donate button and select Pay for a Day from the drop-down menu.

The hospice is also asking Wiganers to consider making a regular donation to give the charity a reliable monthly income source.