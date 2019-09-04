Vile Wigan pervert injected teenage boy with steroids and sexually abused him

A Wigan pervert who injected a teenage boy with steroids and repeatedly sexually assaulted him for years before being caught out on a family holiday, is facing jail.



John Andrew Carter, of Bolton Road, Aspull, is currently behind bars awaiting sentence after being convicted of a string of disturbing sexual offences against a 13-year-old over a two-and-a-half-year period.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court heard how the 39-year-old groomed his victim for at least two years, inviting him to sleep over at his house before making him have sex with him.

The sick campaign started after Carter befriended the young boy at his gym in early 2014, where he “helped him” to train.

As the abuse continued, Carter started to buy the young teen gifts and give him money before injecting him with testosterone and giving him Diazepam, commonly used to aid sleep and reduce anxiety.

The hearing was told that after noticing a strange relationship developing between Carter and other young members, the gym’s owner banned him from entering the building.

But the grooming continued and, shortly afterwards, Carter started sexually abusing his victim.

The jury heard that the sinister predator was finally caught out during a family holiday with his wife, the victim and the victim’s parents.

During the break to Lanzarote, the teenager became more and more aggressive, leading his mum to believed that he could be taking steroids.

By the second week, her suspicions surrounding Carter and his relationship with her son had grown, to the point where she contacted police on their return.

Once the victim knew that the police had become involved, he told his horrified mother what had been going on and Carter was arrested.

Following a trial which ended last week, Carter was found guilty of six counts of sexual activity with a child.

Two of these counts covered crimes which happened on no fewer than three occasions.

He was also convicted of supplying a class C drug.

Carter has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this month.