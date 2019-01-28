VIP birthday surprise for poorly Wigan tot

The family of a seriously-ill Wigan toddler have sent an emotional message of thanks after a community group arranged a special viewing of the latest children’s blockbuster for him.

Theo Hamilton, who turns four today, received star treatment when he and his family were invited to a private screening of ‘Wreck it Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet’ by Plaza Community Centre in Crosby.

The Upholland youngster is currently battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and will be undergoing chemotherapy for the next three years.

Due to having such low immunity, a side effect of the treatment, Theo is unable to be in large crowds and has not been to the cinema in months.

Members of Plaza contacted Theo’s family after receiving a call from Molly Deary - a teacher at St Thomas the Martyr Primary School - where he attended nursery.

Theo, along with his parents Katt and Loz Hamilton, his two brothers and a handful of school friends, were given the whole 92-seat screen to themselves as well as drinks, popcorn and sweets.

Thoughtful cinema staff also put his name up and a birthday message in lights on the canopy outside.

A representative from the cinema said: “Theo is a lively little boy and we wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back soon.

“I’m sure Theo’s mum and dad will take enormous comfort knowing how people care about this young, brave little boy.”

The toddler was first diagnosed with leukaemia back in September after he fell ill during the summer holidays.

Katt, who has suffered meningitis in the past, initially took him to A&E thinking he had been struck down by the infection, but doctors soon suspected he may be suffering with blood cancer and sent him to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further tests.

Since receiving the devastating news, Katt and Loz have remained positive about their son’s recovery, often thanking people for the “overwhelming” support received during such a dark time.

Following the cinema trip, Katt said: “His teacher is amazing, she is so kind and thoughtful. It made me cry when she rang to tell us what she had planned.

“I know the teachers wanted to pay for it but when the owner heard Theo’s story he wouldn’t take a penny.

“The school have made a donation in Theo’s name for his birthday instead, which is on January 28.

“We are going to have a little party for him with some school friends and family.

“This treat was just amazing and so thoughtful and kind.

“We really have to thank everyone at St. Thomas the Martyr Primary School and the Plaza Community Cinema in Crosby.”