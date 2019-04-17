Volunteers muck in to breathe life into a Wigan community space

Volunteers have mucked in to help breathe life back into a community space.

Residents grabbed their paint brushes to help spruce up the entrance at Hindley Library and Community Centre.

Michelle Corsair from Nomad Rangers, left, with a volunteer from Skills CIC,

The space, which is home to Chapter One Tea Rooms, is becoming increasingly popular with community groups.

Sam Broxton, who manages the centre has called upon the help of the public to bring the whole thing up to scratch.

“It’s going really well,” she said. “We are coming to the end of The Deal funding now so we rely completely on volunteers.

“We have now started the outside clean-up. We have been given permission to make an entrance area. We have loads of stuff coming up.”

Volunteers join Skills CIC to help revamp the centre

As part of the clean-up, the centre staff are planning on building a sensory herb garden as well as an outdoor fairy garden filled with miniature furniture created by a volunteer.