Vote for your favourite Wigan Takeaway

Here are the Takeaway of the Year top ten finalists – you now have the opportunity to vote for your favourite.

You might choose a certain one because of the sublime flavours, the variety on offer, the wonderful sauces or because they deliver.

Now you’ve sampled the sensations, textures and delights of your favourites and we want you to tell us which of your local Takeaway food establishments should be chosen as our winner.

It could be because of the freshly cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find only in the place you use.

So who do you want to win?

To vote from the list, simply fill in the coupon in the Wigan Post or Wigan Observer this week and post it back to the address supplied in paper.

Closing date for all votes is Saturday, March 9.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The finalists:

Manhattan Pizza, Wigan Lane, Wigan

Mama Mia Pizzeria, Scholes Precinct, Wigan

Baz’s Marmaris Pizza and Kebab House, Ashbourne Avenue, Wigan

Golden Star, Warrington Road, Wigan

Peking Palace, Poolstock Lane, Wigan

Peter’s Chinese Takeaway, Poolstock Lane, Wigan

Top Way Wigan, Carr Lane, Wigan

Happy Garden, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Sunrise Tandoori, Gidlow Lane, Wigan

New Wing Lee, Woodnook Road, Wigan