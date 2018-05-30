Warning about charging electrical items after garage fire

Residents are being reminded about the dangers of leaving electrical items on charge after a fire.



A mobility scooter was charging in a detached garage on Wellington Drive in Tyldesley when the fire broke out on Tuesday morning.

Other news: Probe as car crashes into brick wall and lands in garden





Firefighters from Hindley and Atherton stations attended at 6am to tackle the blaze.

There was smoke damage to the garage but the flames did not spread further.

An electrical fault due to the scooter being left on charge is believed to have caused the fire

A fire service spokesman said: "This serves as a reminder that people shouldn't leave things on charge, as they can set on fire."