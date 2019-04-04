Warning after candle fire destroys bedroom in flat

Residents are being warned of the dangers of candles after a fire in which a bedroom was completely gutted by flames.

Fire services were called to the first-floor flat on Cecil Street in Leigh at around 11pm on Wednesday.

Other news: MP criticises police over failure to investigate mum's complaint over her baby's body parts being kept



The other three flats in the block had to be evacuated and residents waited outside for around an hour before being allowed back inside.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames and prevented them spreading beyond the bedroom, although it was still completely destroyed.

The entire flat was also left badly smoke-logged.

The fire service says the incident began when a candle was left burning and set fire to some bedding and clothing.

Firefighters are now anxious to pass on a safety message.

Watch manager John Bridges from Leigh fire station said: "We want to reiterate to people to extinguish candles and to make sure they have got a working smoke alarm.

"This was a fairly run-of-the-mill incident for us but the bedroom suffered 100 per cent damage."

No-one was injured and the flat was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Crews from Leigh, Atherton and Hindley fire stations attended and did not leave the scene until 1am on Thursday.