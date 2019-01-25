Warning after dog is fatally mauled by large pack of 'ridgeback or mastiff-type animals' at Wigan beauty spot

The owner of a dog fatally mauled by a pack of large dogs at a Wigan beauty spot has expressed alarm that attacks seem to be continuing.

Sian Bint, whose miniature schnauzer Tufty was brutally killed in December, said something needed to be done about the powerful animals causing terror for dog walkers using Wigan Flashes.

Reports on local social media groups say another dog was attacked last week but this time the incident thankfully did not prove fatal.

Sian says pet owners are now avoiding the area and the dogs, which are large ridgeback or mastiff-type animals, have even been seen behaving aggressively towards people.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue has spoken to Sian and expressed her concern about what is happening while the authorities are figuring out what powers they have and who should act on this issue. Sian, from Hawkley Hall, said: “The bottom line is attacks are still happening.

“This latest is the third serious one reported since the end of November.

“Everyone is talking about it. Every time I go anywhere near that area people tell me to be careful because there are these big, vicious dogs coming out and attacking.

“Something has to be done. We can’t keep having these attacks going on.

“People are now scared to even go over there, and it’s such a beautiful place to walk.

“I’m very concerned this is going on and no-one seems to be doing anything.”

The attacks involve the dogs emerging from the woodlands close to Cemetery Road, Ince, then disappearing back into the foliage.

Sian said the day Tufty was attacked, one of the three canines which mauled him was picked up by the dog warden service and she immediately phoned the authorities to share her suspicions about the animal and suggest strongly it should not be rehomed.

Ms Fovargue said it was important the authorities get a grip of the situation.

She said: “This attack on a family pet has understandably been very traumatic for the family and, particularly, Ms Bint’s young son who was out with Tufty when the attack took place.

“I am also very concerned that it would appear three dangerous large breed dogs are roaming the flashes unattended that have, allegedly, attacked other dogs in the area.

“The flashes are a popular local walking spot, not just for dog walkers and I am concerned that if action is not taken to identify the owners of these dogs, it is only a matter of time before further incidents occur.

“This terrible incident and the suffering endured by Tufty must be fully investigated.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “This has been raised with us and we are investigating the information we’ve received and are working with colleagues in Greater Manchester Police.”