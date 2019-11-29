Warning after overloaded extension lead caused blaze

Firefighters are urging residents to make sure they are using electrical devices safely and to never overload plug sockets or extension leads following a house fire in Westhoughton.

Three fire engines from Hindley, Atherton and Bolton attended the scene in Wigan Road on Wednesday night and found a fire in a first floor bedroom. It was easily tackled but an inspection revealed the blaze had been caused by an overloaded extension lead.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service advice is:

Never overload sockets or extension leads;

Keep extension leads to one per socket;

Keep combustible materials away from heat sources;

Turn electrical products off at the socket when not used;

Check wires and cables for fraying regularly.

GMFRS head of prevention Damian O’Rourke, said: “By taking just a few simple measures, you can significantly reduce the chance of an electrical fire in your home, ensuring you and your family are kept safe. Plugging too many appliances into one socket can cause overheating which can then lead to a fire, so please avoid doing this and only ever use one extension lead per socket.”