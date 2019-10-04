Warning for drivers as residents flee their burning home in Wigan

Motorists have been urged to consider where they park their vehicles after a blaze involving a van spread to a house.

Firefighters were called to Lewis Close, in Worsley Mesnes, at 2.30am on Friday when the fire broke out.

Carl Gleaves, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: "When we arrived, the van was completely engulfed in flames."

The van was parked right next to the gable end of a house and the flames spread to the soffit, fascia and eaves of the roof.

People inside the house managed to escape and neighbours called 999.

Mr Gleaves said: "Because the van was so close to the property and it was relatively high, although it was a two-storey property, it was up to the roof area.

"Our message to people is please don't park your vehicle as close as possible to the property. If there is a fire, it can spread to the property.

"Luckily they had smoke alarms which alerted the residents. Because there were no windows on the side of the property, they wouldn't have seen the fire."

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, but the van was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but an investigation will be carried out.

Mr Gleaves said: "It could be a fault because an individual was working on the van, but we have notified the police in case they want to follow it up. CCTV is in the area and will be examined."