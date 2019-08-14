Warning to Wiganers after tumble dryer fire

Firefighters were called into action after a tumble dryer went up in flames at a Wigan home.

Crews from Wigan and Leigh were called to an address in Wigan Road, Ashton, at around 10pm on Monday.

The home’s occupant was stunned to see the tumble dryer “smouldering” and quickly disconnected it and placed it outside the premises, before dialling 999.

On arrival, the crews noted there was “nearly nothing left” of the appliance, said Watch Manager Carl Gleaves.

A build-up of lint inside the dryer was believed to be the source of the blaze.

Mr Gleaves also said the occupant had no working smoke alarms, which would have alerted him to the danger much sooner. “He is a very lucky person,” he said.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) has the following advice on tumble dryer safety: “Tumble dryers have been around for a long time, and used safely they can be a useful addition to your household.

"However, if fluff is allowed to accumulate in the filter, near blocked vents, and at the rear of your dryer you increase the risk of this fluff catching fire from the heat created by the dryer.

“To stay safe we recommend you follow the below points:

Lint is removed after every load of clothes is dried;

Do not cover the vent or any other opening;

Sweep or vacuum the areas around the dryer regularly to prevent fluff build-up;

Do not use tumble dryers while sleeping or away from home.

There have recently been two types of dryers from Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda between April 2004 and September 2015, that have been recalled due to fears that excess fluff may come into contact with the heating element and catch fire.

A GMFRS spokesman said: “If you have bought a Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline dryer between April 2004 and September 2015 we advise you research more. If you have an appliance that has been recalled we advise you to stop using it until it has been inspected by an expert.”