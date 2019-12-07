Was spike trap on Wigan footpath deliberately set to injure animals?

Fears have been raised for animal welfare after resident found a large number of pins sticking up on a footpath in Wigan.

Jean Wadsworth came across the potentially-dangerous scene on Tan Pit Lane in Winstanley at around 9am on Tuesday.

She is concerned they had been placed there deliberately - all were spike-upwards - and dogs could be injured while going for walks on the popular route.

Her fears were echoed by a ward councillor, who called the discovery “disturbing”.

Ms Wadsworth said she first became aware drawing pins were being left on the lane a few days ago but then spotted around a dozen of them in a very obvious position.

She said: “This has been happening now for a couple of days. On Tuesday morning there were about 12 of them stuck in the path. The other day I went to my daughter’s and she noticed one was stuck in my boot. It’s going to be dangerous for dogs.

“That’s my main concern. A lot of people walk in this area with their dogs and I don’t like to think any harm could come to them.”

The incident has been posted on a local Facebook group with a message imploring whoever is responsible for spreading the pins to stop.

The post also has a warning that there are CCTV cameras in the area and the footage will be reviewed to see if there is anything that can be sent to the authorities.

Coun Marie Morgan, who represents Winstanley, has also hit out at whoever has left the pins there after being alerted to the incident by Ms Wadsworth’s son Ian.

She said animals could be seriously hurt if they stood on or swallowed one of the pins.

Coun Morgan said: “This kind of act is very disturbing. The perpetrator shows no respect for the area or any regards for the potential harm this could cause to animals or wildlife.”