Youngsters enjoyed a wild and wet day of activities during Wigan Youth Zone’s summer holiday programme.

Wacky Water Wednesday takes place every week during the holidays at the Parson’s Walk facility.

Fun in the water

Children enjoyed testing their ability to stay upright on a massive slip ‘n’ slide game and there were a host of other activities where a good drenching was guaranteed.

