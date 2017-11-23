WEATHER ALERT: North West set to be blasted by ice

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for the North West, says the Met Office.

Forecasters are predicting that the region will be hit by an icy blast overnight on Thursday, November 23 with dangerous travelling conditions affecting roads.

Weather experts say that snow may affect some higher routes and icy patches are likely where showers leave surfaces wet.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Expect some icy patches to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday.

"There is a risk of slippery surfaces and difficult driving conditions. Snow showers are expected, mainly over higher ground in the north and west of Scotland, with longer journey times possible."

The weather warning is predicted to last until 10am on Friday, November 24.