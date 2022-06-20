If you enjoyed last Fry-day – the hottest day of the year so far – then you’ll be pleased to know there’s more where that came from this summer. And this week will be pretty fine too.

Following on from today’s sunshine, according to the met office, Tuesday will be another fine and dry day with plenty of warm sunshine on offer. From 6pm-9pm will be the hottest part of the day with maximum temperatures of 20 °C early evening.

It will remain dry with plenty of warm sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, turning warmer with maximum temperatures of 22 °C on Thursday. It will be slightly cooler on Friday with showery rain possible and similar conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

Get ready for some more heat in Wigan

The next heatwave could be early in July with temperatures even hotter than Fry-day.