Hour-by-hour Wigan weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit after yellow thunderstorm warning

Heavy rain is on its way to Wigan as the Met Office warns that some flooding is "likely".
This is when Wigan will see heavy rain today (Monday, September 30), as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for downpours in the area.


The national forecaster warned North West residents: “Heavy rain could cause disruption due to localised flooding later on Monday into Tuesday.”

Here is today’s hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rains hit Wigan.

10:00 - Cloudy - 14C

11:00 - Cloudy - 14C

12:00 - Cloudy - 15C

13:00 - Rain - 15C

14:00 - Rain - 16C

15:00 - Rain - 16C

16:00 - Rain - 15C

17:00 - Heavy rain - 15C

18:00 - Heavy rain - 14C

19:00 - Heavy rain - 14C

20:00 - Heavy rain - 13C

21:00 - Heavy rain - 13C

22:00 - Heavy rain - 13C

23:00 - Heavy rain - 13C

What to expect from this weather warning:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.