North West weather forecast: Heavy snow, gales and icy conditions expected as Met Office issues warnings

Storm Ciara has hit the North West with wet and windy weather conditions over the past few days, and further Met Office weather warnings in place as wintry conditions are forecast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice to the North West, from 3pm on Monday (10 Feb) until 11.59pm on Tuesday (11 Feb), covering Blackburn with Darwen, Cheshire East, Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

The Met Office explains that “showers will turn increasingly to snow later on Monday, becoming frequent and heavy at times and lasting through Tuesday.

“The snow showers will occur particularly over high ground giving locally 1-3 cm above around 150 metres and 3-8 cm above 300 metres. Snow will gradually build, perhaps leading to accumulation of 10-15 cm on the highest routes.

“Any snow accumulations over low ground are likely to be temporary. Icy surfaces are likely to cause problems, especially overnight.

“Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 50-60 mph at times leading to drifting of snow over high ground.”

What to expect from this weather warning:

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

A second yellow weather warning for snow and ice is also in place from 12am to 12pm on Wednesday (12 Feb), covering Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Lancashire, Merseyside and Warrington.

The Met Office said, “Further snow showers are likely on Wednesday morning. These are likely to lead to further accumulations of a few cm of snow over ground above around 150 metres.

“Any snow accumulations over lower ground are likely to be temporary. Icy surfaces will be an additional hazard.”