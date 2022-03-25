This weekend in Wigan, the pollen count from trees will be high, meaning sore eyes, a stuffy nose and headaches for many who suffer with seasonal allergies.

According to the Met Office website, pollen is made up of tiny particles which are released by plants and trees as part of their reproductive cycle. It is an extremely fine powder and is spread by insects and the wind.

Pollen can cause significant irritation and inflammation in people who are allergic to it.

The pollen count from trees will be high in Wigan this weekend

Tree pollen tends to be released during spring and affects around 25% of people. Most people are allergic to grass pollen, which is common in late spring and early summer.

Here are some pollen facts from the Met Office: In some people there is a correlation between pollen levels and anxiety, your pets can get hay fever, the pollen season lasts longer than you may think, hay fever affects 1 in 5 people, spiderlings eat pollen, alcohol worsens the effects of pollen, pollen was first observed in rocks over 120 million years old.

Though there is no cure for hayfever many people rely on antihistamines, which can prevent the allergic reaction from happening, and corticosteroids, which reduce any inflammation and swelling caused by the pollen allergy. Eye drops can also help. If you are experiencing more severe symptoms, you should speak to your GP.