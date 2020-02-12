Storm Dennis: This is when Wigan will be hit by strong winds of up to 60mph and heavy rain

Storm Dennis is set to hit the UK with wet and wet and windy weather this weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Wigan.

The Met Office forecast for the North West this weekend says, “Friday will turn wet and windy as rain arrives through the afternoon. Remaining unsettled on Saturday with heavy rain and very strong winds. Becoming drier Sunday as the rain eases.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place for Wigan from 12pm until 23.59pm on Saturday (15 Feb).

The Met Office said: “Storm Dennis will bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday.

“Gusts of 50 mph are expected widely inland, with around 60 mph in places. Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60-70 mph are likely.”

What to expect from this weather warning:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties