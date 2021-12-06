The warning, which is in place from 9am until midnight on Tuesday, December 7, is expected to affect most of the country.

Stronger gusts of up to 60-70mph are expected in exposed coastal locations.

Residents are being warned to expect travel disruption and short-term loss of power.

Strong winds are forecast for Tuesday.

A second yellow weather warning is also in place for snow as wintry conditions from 11am on Tuesday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A deep area of low pressure moving in across the UK from the Atlantic is likely to bring high winds to many parts of the UK.

"Strong winds arriving into the west through the morning, spreading inland and reaching eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations.