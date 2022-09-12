What will the weather be like in Wigan this weekend and for the Queen's funeral - Monday, September 19?
The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey at 11am – with the day being declared a Bank Holiday by the new King.
The Queen’s coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall in the days before the funeral and will be carried just a few hundred metres to Westminster Abbey on the morning of the funeral. A procession will take place after the event with a full military parade as the coffin travels down The Mall. The parade will end at Hyde Park Corner when the coffin will travel by road to Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her parents.
The weather on the weekend before the funeral will see some sunny intervals in the morning in Wigan – both days remaining dry but cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures reaching a high of around 15 to16 degrees on both days.
On the day of the Queen’s funeral – Bank Holiday Monday, September 19 – higher pressure is likely to become centred across the UK after the weekend, bringing dry weather in the capital, but with the possibility of rain spreading across the north, possibly heavy at times.
For the rest of the week Wigan will see cool temperatures with some chilly nights and overnight fog and mist patches throughout. Heading into the weekend of September 23/24 more unsettled conditions are expected.