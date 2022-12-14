But there is good news as temperatures are forecast to rise. Here’s what the Met Office has to say about the weather in Wigan into the weekend and next week.

When will the cold snap end in Wigan?

After almost a week of the freezing cold, things are starting to look up with temperatures gradually rising into the weekend and early next week.

The cold snap looks like it's coming to an end in Wigan this weekend

What temperatures are expected in Wigan?

Tomorrow (Thursday) will see sunny spells in Wigan with 1 °C forecast, followed by similar conditions on Friday before turning slightly warmer on Saturday (4 °C), Sunday will be warmer still at 8 °C and 11 °C is expected on Monday.

What does the Met Office say?

Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “Over the last week, the UK has been held in a northerly airflow bringing cold, sometimes Arctic air, to the UK. We will still have this northerly influence to our weather patterns until the weekend, but then the cold conditions will lose exclusive dominance over the UK’s weather patterns and we will move into a regime where relatively mild and relatively cold conditions will vie for supremacy.

“We can expect changeable conditions with colder and milder air not too far away from our shores, but it does seem that the Atlantic ‘has woken up’ compared with recent days and will be a stronger influence, countering any further bouts of extreme cold conditions, although spells of further wintry weather remain possible through the rest of December.”

What does the UK long-range weather forecast say?

According to the Met Office the start of next week will see showers, heavy at times, across the north and northwest and some rain in the far south. Drier, brighter conditions likely in between. The remainder of the period carries some uncertainty, but less cold and more changeable conditions seem more likely, especially in southern areas. Meanwhile, further north, there is a greater chance of colder weather along with some wintry showers being more prevalent.

What about late December/early January?

