Wigan January news and scene pictures from the 1960s to '80s

It’s the month that never seems to end and when the nights are long and cold and the weather often at its worse, there are many who wish that January would. Well there are only a few days to go now, but before February arrives here are a few pictures from the Wigan Today archives from Januarys past to see what was making the news in that month in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.