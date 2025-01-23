Wigan January news and scene pictures from the 1960s to '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
It’s the month that never seems to end and when the nights are long and cold and the weather often at its worse, there are many who wish that January would. Well there are only a few days to go now, but before February arrives here are a few pictures from the Wigan Today archives from Januarys past to see what was making the news in that month in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

Of course there is some snowy weather to contend with or enjoy.

.

1. Wigan January news and scenes in the 1960s to '80s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Local schools join Wigan Athletic players training sessions in January 1979

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Firefighters take a break while tackling a blaze at Taylor's Mill, Wigan, in January 1967

. Photo: FO

Photo Sales
.

4. January 1978 saw heavy snowfalls in and around Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice