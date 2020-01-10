Wigan weather forecast: heavy downpours to shower Wigan this weekend

Wigan is set to have a wet end to the week as heavy downpours are forecast for the weekend.

Sunday is expected to see the worst of the weather, but there will be some brighter spells of sunshine and cloud over the next couple of days.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (10 Jan)

Friday will see bright sunshine throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 1pm.

The evening will be cloudy, but dry, until rain hits from 9pm until around 11pm.

Overnight temperature of 5C.

Saturday (11 Jan)

Saturday morning and early afternoon will be cloudy, but dry.

The temperature will slowly climb to its peak of 12C by 3pm, which is when rain will hit. This will turn heavy at 4pm and continue throughout the rest of the evening.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 6pm, with an overnight temperature of 7C.

Sunday (12 Jan)

Sunday will see heavy rain hit from 9am onwards, turning lighter at 12pm but continuing throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 12pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 3C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains it will be “a showery picture for much of Sunday.

“Further wet and windy weather arriving Monday afternoon. Tuesday will start dry though another spell of rain will push through towards evening.”