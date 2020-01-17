Wigan weather forecast: Here’s when heavy rain will hit Wigan this weekend

Wigan is set to have a wet end to the week as heavy downpours are forecast for the weekend (Friday 24 to Sunday 26 January 2020).

Sunday is expected to see the worst of the weather, but there will be some drier and cloudier spells over the next couple of days.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (24 Jan)

Friday will see cloudy conditions throughout the day. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 1pm, and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 6C.

Saturday (25 Jan)

Saturday will see overcast conditions throughout the day.

The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 11am, remaining so throughout the afternoon.

Saturday evening will remain cloudy and dry, with an overnight temperature of 6C.

Sunday (26 Jan)

Sunday will see light rain hit from 9am onwards, continuing throughout the morning.

Rain will then turn heavy at 12pm, before turning lighter by 3pm, but continuing throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 12pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The evening will see rain continue throughout most of the evening, easing by around 9pm and turning dry throughout the remainder of the evening. Overnight temperature of 4C.

The Met Office forecast for the UK for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “Rain will sweep across all parts on Sunday, then Monday and Tuesday brighter with showers, heavy and wintry in the north. Windier than of late with a risk of gales.”