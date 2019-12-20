Wigan weather forecast: Here’s when it will rain this weekend

The weather in Wigan this weekend is set to bring with it a mixture of rain and cloud.

Here’s what to expect.

Saturday will see light rain between 8am and 10am, with cloudy but dry conditions throughout the rest of the day.

Friday (20 Dec)

Friday will see light rain hit until around 6pm, remaining cloudy but dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 5pm.

The temperature will begin to dip after 9pm. Overnight temperature of 4C.

Saturday (21 Dec)

The temperature will slowly climb to its peak of 7C by 12pm and remain so throughout the day.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 5pm, with an overnight temperature of 4C.

Sunday (22 Dec)

Sunday will be cloudy throughout the morning and afternoon, before rain hits from 6pm onwards, continuing into the evening.

The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Overnight temperature of 6C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “Sunday looks generally overcast with a few showers around. Monday looks brighter, but colder.

“Some prolonged rain is likely overnight into Christmas Eve, but potentially some fine conditions during the day.”