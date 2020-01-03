Wigan weather forecast: mix of bright sunshine and cloud expected this weekend

The weather in Wigan this weekend is set to see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloudier conditions.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (3 Jan)

Friday afternoon will see bright sunshine throughout the afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

Friday evening will then be clear and dry. Overnight temperature of 6C.

Saturday (4 Jan)

Saturday morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 9am.

Saturday afternoon will become more overcast, with the temperature remaining at 8C throughout.

The evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 7C.

Sunday (5 Jan)

Sunday morning will be cloudy throughout the day.

The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 12pm and remain so throughout the day.

Sunday evening will be cloudy, but dry throughout. The temperature will slowly dip after 6pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that Sunday will be “rather cloudy and windy, generally mild.

“Rain and strong winds into Monday and Tuesday. Rather mild.”