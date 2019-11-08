Wigan weekend weather forecast: heavy and persistent rain and frosty conditions

A miserably wet weekend lies ahead for Wigan, with temperatures set to drop brining frosty conditions, according to the Met Office.

Here is what the forecast has in store.

Friday (8 Nov)

After a mostly sunny and clear day, the northerly breeze will bring a chill to the air this evening, with some air frost expected in parts.

The early hours could see localised patches of fog develop, with minimum temperatures of -4C.

Saturday (9 Nov)

The weekend is forecast to kick off with heavy and persistent rain, arriving in southern and western parts, while the weather should remain drier over Cumbria.

Temperatures will peak at around 5C, and there is a chance of some snow across higher ground.

Sunday (10 Nov)

Sunday will be a slightly drier day for the most part with some sunny spells, although heavy rain is expected to arrive overnight.

Temperatures will also be a little warmer at 8C, dropping to 4C late in the evening.

Heading into next week, conditions are forecast to be blustery and showery through to Tuesday, with some possible thunder and a sprinkling of hill snow.