Wigan weekend weather forecast: heavy rain and cloudy conditions in store

Here’s what to expect.

The weather in Wigan this weekend is set to be dull, with heavy rain and cloud.

Friday (22 Nov)

Friday will see overcast conditions throughout most of the day. Light rain will hit between 3pm and 4pm, before turning cloudy again.

Light rain will return at around 5pm, turning heavier between 7pm and 8pm, before easing to lighter rain but continuing until around 10pm.

Overnight temperature of 7C.

Saturday (23 Nov)

Saturday will see rain hit continuously throughout the day, with light rain turning heavy by 8am.

This will turn lighter by the afternoon, but continue to hit throughout the rest of the day and evening.

The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 9am and remain so throughout the day.

Overnight temperature of 8C.

Sunday (24 Nov)

Sunday is then set to be cloudy throughout the day, with the temperature reaching its peak of 9C by 12pm.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 3pm, with an overnight temperature of 8C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that it will be “Drier for much of Sunday before more rain spreads in from the west, accompanied by strengthening winds.

“Mainly cloudy thereafter with scattered showers. Fairly mild.”